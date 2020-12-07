We pay tribute to Peter Alliss, discuss Weiskopf's McIlroy comments and preview the Race to Dubai finale

Podcast: “The Jack Nicklaus Of Commentary” – Peter Alliss Tribute On the podcast this week we react to the sad news that legendary golfer and commentator Peter Alliss has passed away. We also discuss Rory McIlroy’s will to win and preview the Race to Dubai finale. Listen below – Golf Monthly Instruction

