The podcast team preview the first PGA Tour event in three months plus we hear from renowned golf course photographer Kevin Murray

Podcast: The PGA Tour Is Back!

After three long months the PGA Tour returns this week in Texas for the Charles Schwab Challenge. We preview the event, talk about how the tour has managed to restart, discuss betting tips, testing, charter flights, mic’d up players and more. We also hear from renowned golf course photographer Kevin Murray who talks us through some of his favourite courses that he has snapped. Listen below:

Apple podcasts: Listen here

Spotify: Listen here

Acast: Listen here

iHeartRadio: Listen here

Stitcher: Listen here

Deezer: Listen here

TuneIn: Listen here

Player FM: Listen here

Podbean: Listen here

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram