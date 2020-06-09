The podcast team preview the first PGA Tour event in three months plus we hear from renowned golf course photographer Kevin Murray
Podcast: The PGA Tour Is Back!
After three long months the PGA Tour returns this week in Texas for the Charles Schwab Challenge. We preview the event, talk about how the tour has managed to restart, discuss betting tips, testing, charter flights, mic’d up players and more. We also hear from renowned golf course photographer Kevin Murray who talks us through some of his favourite courses that he has snapped. Listen below:
