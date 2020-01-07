Listen to our first podcast of the year below where we make our season predictions...

Podcast: Thomas Wins In Hawaii + 2020 Predictions

Welcome to the first Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast of 2020!

This week we go over the Tournament of Champions action in Hawaii and preview what is coming up this week at the Sony Open and South African Open.

We also look at the new TaylorMade SIM driver and look ahead to what is surely going to be a memorable year for golf.

