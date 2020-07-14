We look back on Morikawa's win, preview a big week at The Memorial and hear from Andy Sullivan

Podcast: Tiger Returns, Sullivan Exclusive + Morikawa For Majors?

This week we look back on Collin Morikawa’s second PGA Tour victory, preview the Memorial Tournament where Tiger Woods returns and hear from three-time European Tour winner Andy Sullivan. Listen below –

