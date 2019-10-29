This week we look back on Woods' Zozo Championship victory and hear the thoughts of six Major champions

Podcast: Tiger Wins No.82 – Will He Win Another Major?

This week we look back on Tiger Woods’ historic 82nd PGA Tour win and hear from six Major champions on whether they think Tiger will win another Major.

We also discuss juniors playing in adult competitions, look back at the Portugal Masters, preview the WGC-HSBC Champions and answer your questions.

