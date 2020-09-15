It's time for the second Major of the year...
Podcast: US Open Preview 2020
It’s US Open week! We preview the event as Winged Foot in New York hosts for the first time since 2006, when Geoff Ogilvy won after Mickelson and Montgomerie both double-bogeyed the 72nd. We discuss the course, this year’s storylines and our picks for the week.
Listen below:
