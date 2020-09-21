We look back on Bryson's maiden Major title and hear from the Golfing Scientist himself...

Podcast: US Open Review + DeChambeau’s Press Conference

What a week that was! We look back on Bryson’s superb US Open victory and discuss all the big talking points from Winged Foot from Wolff, to McIlroy to the course setup. We also hear Bryson’s winning press conference. Listen below:

