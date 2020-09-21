We look back on Bryson's maiden Major title and hear from the Golfing Scientist himself...
Podcast: US Open Review + DeChambeau’s Press Conference
What a week that was! We look back on Bryson’s superb US Open victory and discuss all the big talking points from Winged Foot from Wolff, to McIlroy to the course setup. We also hear Bryson’s winning press conference. Listen below:
Apple podcasts: Listen here
Spotify: Listen here
Acast: Listen here
iHeartRadio: Listen here
Stitcher: Listen here
Deezer: Listen here
TuneIn: Listen here
Player FM: Listen here
Podbean: Listen here
For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram