We look back on Brooks Koepka's 4th Major victory at Bethpage
Podcast: USPGA Championship Review
In this week’s Clubhouse we look back on Brooks Koepka’s USPGA Championship victory at Bethpage Black.
We discuss all things from the final day, the course, the fans and what the best Major performances that we’ve seen are, from Tiger at the Masters in 1997 to Rory at the 2011 US Open.
Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast on itunes here
Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast on acast here
Listen on Spotify here –
Brooks Koepka Wins Fourth Major With USPGA Championship Defence
Koepka won his fourth Major by two strokes…
Who Is Brooks Koepka’s Girlfriend?
Brooks Koepka's girlfriend Jena Sims.
Brooks Koepka What’s In The Bag?
Here we look at the equipment free agent…
14 Things You Didn’t Know About Brooks Koepka
Did you know all of these facts about…
For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels