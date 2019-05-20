We look back on Brooks Koepka's 4th Major victory at Bethpage

Podcast: USPGA Championship Review

In this week’s Clubhouse we look back on Brooks Koepka’s USPGA Championship victory at Bethpage Black.

We discuss all things from the final day, the course, the fans and what the best Major performances that we’ve seen are, from Tiger at the Masters in 1997 to Rory at the 2011 US Open.

Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast on itunes here

Golf Monthly Instruction

Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast on acast here

Trending On Golf Monthly

Listen on Spotify here –