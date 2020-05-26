We have a bumper podcast for you this week featuring Sky Sports broadcaster and GM columnist Wayne 'Radar' Riley

Podcast: Wayne Riley Exclusive + Rose/Honma Split Reaction

On the podcast this week we hear exclusively from Wayne Riley and hear from our equipment editor Joel Tadman to discuss Justin Rose’s split with Honma. We also look back on The Match: Champions for Charity, discuss McIlroy’s latest comments on the Ryder Cup as well as Kevin Na’s hint that Tiger Woods may be the USA’s next captain. Listen below:

