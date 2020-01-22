Lots to discuss this week as the season begins to ramp up plus the quiz returns

Podcast: Westwood For Ryder Cup? + Torrey Pines & Dubai Previews

This week we look back on a stellar week for Lee Westwood and discuss his career as well as future Ryder Cup chances. We also preview big events in Dubai and California with Woods and McIlroy making their first starts of 2020.

Stay tuned until the end as the quiz returns! Listen below –

