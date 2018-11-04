With winter approaching, we take a look at some great deals on products that will keep you warm over the coming months

Sunday Trading: Amazing Winter Golf Deals

Welcome to the latest Sunday Trading, where we pick out some of the best deals on the internet.

Winter is approaching so now is the time to get ready for the harsh conditions.

Below, we take a look at some brilliant deals on jumpers, body warmers, gloves and more.

Callaway Golf Mens LC Logo Fibre Filled Puffer Vest: Was £64.99, Now £33.99

Get winter ready with this Callaway gilet, now at the bargain price of £33.99 on Amazon, down from its usual £64.99 price tag.

There are two colour options available, the one pictured above or bright blue.

Woodworm Golf Mens 1/4 Zip Pullover: £12.99

Grab another winter bargain here with this Woodworm pullover for just £12.99.

It comes in a range of different colours and sizes.

Under Armour Tech 1/4 Zip Men’s Long-Sleeve Shirt: Was £40, now from around £23

This Under Armour Tech 1/4 zip long-sleeve shirt comes in a very wide range of colours and sizes.

Not all sizes and colours are heavily discounted but plenty are around the £25 or lower mark.

Calvin Klein Silent Swing Waterproof Golf Jacket: Was £169.99, Now £59.99

Perhaps the best deal on this page, here is a massive £110 saving on the Calvin Klein Silent Swing waterproof jacket.

It comes in four different colour options, although do note that the sizings begin at Large.

Woodworm Golf Long Sleeve Solid Sweater – 3 Pack: £24.99

Woodworm’s golf apparel is very good value and with the winter ahead this is a brilliant deal to take advantage of – three jumpers for £24.99!

Under Armour 2017 ColdGear Full Zip Reactor Hybrid Gilet Mens Golf Vest: Was £60, Now £34.99

Save £25 on this Under Armour gilet, available in different sizes and colour options!

adidas Men’s 3-Stripes Quarter Zip Sweatshirt: Was £49.95, Now from £24.39

This blue adidas sweatshirt comes in all sizes from small to XXL and all of the sizes are currently under £30, with some under £25.

Mizuno Men’s Breath Thermo 1/2 Zip Sweater: Was £75, Now from £29.50

Huge savings on this lovely Mizuno sweater which usually RRPs at £75. Comes in different colours and sizes, although do note that most are around the £40 mark – still great value.