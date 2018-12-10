We pick out 10 of the best clubs made by Callaway through the years, including the Great Big Bertha driver, 2-ball putter and Heavenwood hybrid

10 Best Callaway Clubs Of All Time

Callaway is one of golf’s most well-known brands and most golfers will have played their clubs and balls at some point in their lives.

Below, we pick out 10 of the best Callaway clubs of balls of all time…

Great Big Bertha Driver

The shift from wooden to medal drivers was expedited in 1991 when Callaway Launched the Big Bertha – one of the most iconic drivers in golf’s history.

Its neckless design was the catalyst for oversize driver heads, and even though its 190cc volume seems minuscule by today’s standards, it was truly revolutionary and remained in many players’ bags for a very long time.

Odyssey 2-Ball Putter

The Odyssey 2-ball putter launched a revolution when it burst onto the scene late in 2001. Odyssey placed two round circles, each the diameter of a golf ball behind the putter face to act as an alignment guide. By putting more weight behind the ball, it skidded less off the face and provided high levels of forgiveness on off-centre hits.

In October 2001 Paul Lawrie became the first touring pro to win using a 2-ball when he captured the Dunhill Links Championship. It was the first week he’d had it in the bag. Through 2002 and 2003 one in every four putters sold was a 2-ball.

Since 2002 there have been a number of different versions, most recently the EXO model, but the concept remains the same and golfers of all levels continue to trust it.

X-12 Irons

The Big Bertha X12s hit shelves in 1998 and featured stainless steel heads along with a lower CG for high launch.

The lower CG improved the irons’ forgiveness and they proved very popular as they had a smaller profile than the original Big Bertha.

Each iron had optimised weighting, helped by the thinner toplines.

Big Bertha Heavenwood

Perhaps one of the greatest utility clubs of all time, the Big Bertha Heavenwood came out in 2004 and was one of the best early hybrids around.

It was so good that they were still in many golf bags a decade later, and we imagine some GM readers will still be using them.

They were long, forgiving and easy to hit thanks to the unique Warbird sole.

Apex UT

With the new craze for utility irons seen from 2015 on, Callaway’s Apex UT was one that made its way into golf bags across the country and out on Tour.

With its iron-like profile and hollow body, it looks like an iron but is so easy to hit with great performance.