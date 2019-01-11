Want to get more from your golf in 2019? Check out these 10 goals that could help you play better and enjoy yourself more...

10 Golfing Goals For 2019

The new year spells new goals and here are 10 things that you can look to achieve in 2019…

1) Enjoy yourself – Golf shouldn’t be taken too seriously unless your living relies upon you playing well. Enjoy your golf, your playing partners’ company and the fresh air and surroundings in 2019, it is your hobby after all!

2) Birdie every hole on your course – A fun goal for this year could be to birdie every hole at your home club (if you’re a member of a club). It sounds very doable but you’d be surprised just how long it may take. It will also add an element of pressure to your game when you only have one or two holes left to birdie.

3) Play in an Open – Opens are great because they offer competitive golf on different courses and are also great ways to play nice places for less than the standard green fee, usually with 36 holes and/or food included. You’ll get to test your skills under competition on a new course and meet new people.

4) Go on a golf break – If you already go on a golf break each year then great, but many golfers don’t manage to take the clubs away with them. They can be a pain to organise but set yourself a date and, with four or more of you, you’ll be able to find some great deals both home and abroad.

5) Play a top 100 course – Playing Turnberry, Royal County Down or Sunningdale might be expensive, but if you give yourself time to save up it will be worth it. Besides, those three are right up the top of our rankings and there are plenty of other great courses further down that can be more affordable to play than you might think.

6) Improve your short game and putting – Pretty much every golfer in the world, barring the world’s top 50, needs to improve their short games. Make time to practise your short game and putting this year, whether that be some great chipping drills or putting drills. This really is the area that can make such a difference to your scores and will be the catalyst for lowering your handicap.

7) Improve your golf fitness – A common new year’s resolution is to get fitter and improving your golf fitness, things like flexibility and power, will help your game and keep energy levels up.

8) Have some lessons – Even if it’s just two or three, some lessons with the right person should improve your golf this year. Swing changes are tough but rewarding once you’ve made it out the other side.

9) Learn some new shots – Do you struggle to play the draw? Can’t quite hit the punch? Only ever play a bump and run around the greens? Expand your arsenal in 2019 by learning some new shots. The best golfers out there can hit pretty much every shot under the sun, whilst many amateurs are reduced to their stock fade and chip and run. Perhaps learn how to play that high, floating lob shot, or the penetrating low draw?

10) Play more golf – Playing more golf doesn’t necessarily mean playing more 18 hole rounds because that does take a lot of time. But perhaps playing more golf could mean the odd nine holes after work, some more driving range sessions or heading down to the club during your lunch break for some short game practise.

What are your golfing goals for 2019? Let us know on our social media channels