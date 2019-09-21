We get to know the young Indian professional with these 10 facts.

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Shubhankar Sharma

Shubhankar Sharma is one of many new rising stars in the game of golf. At just 23 years of age he has already won twice on the European Tour and has already seen himself into the worlds top 100 back in 2018. Here we take a look at 10 things you didn’t know about him.

1. Sharma was born in Jhansi, India and went to Bali Bhaven school in Bhopal.

2. He started playing golf when he was just seven years old. His father Mohan Lal told Golf News; “He started at seven and hasn’t put the club down after that, he got hooked and married to the game, his temperament is in sync, he’s calm, composed, humble and down to earth, and thinks golf is bigger than him, therefore he is always improving,”

3. He turned pro at 16 years of age.

4. Right now Sharma is attached to DLF Golf and Country Club which has courses designed by both Arnold Palmer and Gary Player.

5. Sharma won the 2018 Henry Cotton Rookie of the year after a sublime series of results.

Golf Monthly Instruction

6. During that season he won his two times on the European Tour. His first came at the Joburg Open and his second followed just a few weeks later at the Maybank Championship. This included a final round 62.

7. With the win in South Africa at the Joburg Open, he became the youngest Indian golfer to ever win on the European Tour by more than six years.

8. He has played in all four Major Championships only making the cut at The Open. Coincidentally, his best finish is tied 51st which he achieved in both 2018 at Carnoustie, and Royal Portrush in 2019.