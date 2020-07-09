Get to know the Finnish professional golfer with these 10 facts.

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Kim Koivu

1. Koivu was born in Helsinki, Finland.

2. He did not start playing golf until he was 16.

3. Unbelievably, in 2007, he turned professional at the age of 26.

4. Kim was the focus of a video series with YouTuber Peter Finch called ‘The Rookie Year’ in which they followed Kim’s progress throughout his rookie season on the European Tour in 2019.

5. The Finn won his first European Challenge Tour title in 2018 at the inaugural Belt & Road Colorful Yunnan Open. He then became the first Finnish player to win the Vierumäki Finnish Challenge later that year.

6. In 2018 he also won his 3rd Challenge Tour tournament of the year at the Rolex Trophy which came a couple of weeks after the Finnish Challenge victory.

7. Koivu uses a full bag of TaylorMade golf clubs and he is also signed to Puma Golf to wear the brands apparel and shoes. He is also signed to management company, Modest! Golf.

8. According to Koivu’s official website, his coach is called Timo Rauhala.

9. The website also states that his home club is St Laurence Golf Club in Finland. Opened in 1990 the club has two championship courses, the Kalkki-Petteri (Old Course), and Pyha Lauri (New Course). There is also a six-hole par-three practice facility. The club has hosted a European Challenge Tour event in the past.

10. One of his biggest interests outside of golf is tennis.

