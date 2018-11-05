10 Unique Tour Pro Golf Fashion Choices

After Sam Ryder's outfit caught attention at the Shriners Open, we look at some unique outfits seen on Tour

Golf is a very traditional game played by people who usually abide by the strict dress code.

The dress code includes things like collared polo shirts, chino trousers, tailored shorts etc. and excludes things like jeans and hoodies.

However, below we take a look at 10 Tour Pro looks which have gone away from the traditional dress code of golf…

Sam Ryder

Sam Ryder Goes Sockless At Shriners Open On PGA Tour

Ryder was seen wearing a pair of drainpipe skinny trousers along with no socks in the final round of the Shriners Open.

He closed with a bogey-free 62 and finished 3rd!

Rickie Fowler

Fowler’s joggers and hi-top shoes seen. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

When it comes to fashion out on Tour, Rickie Fowler is the leader of bringing in new styles and trends.

Fowler became known for his all-orange final day outfits due to his ties with Oklahoma State University although he has toned that down now, usually just wearing one or two orange items.

A view of Fowler’s different coloured shoes. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

However, another interesting fashion choice of his was to wear hi-top shoes along with jogging bottoms.

Rickie was also the first golfer to show off their ankles, doing so with his joggers and some shoes which were each a different colour.

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood

Rory McIlroy’s shoes and joggers seen at the 2016 Players Championship. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Following on from Rickie Fowler’s Puma hi-tops and joggers, Nike then released a similar look for their Tour players with joggers and Air Max shoes.

Tommy Fleetwood at the 2017 Open de France. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Both Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood sported the joggers and the ankles-on-show look.

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods 2005 Masters

Woods won his fourth Masters title in 2005 wearing his collarless Nike shirt

Golf is traditionally a game played wearing a polo shirt with a collar, however Tiger Woods and Nike took a different approach to that in the early 2000s with him wearing the now-famous collarless mock turtleneck shirt.

He even won the Masters with that look and golfers across the world went out and bought similar shirts.

Tony Finau

(Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Finau briefly wore a Nike hoodie during the second round of the 2018 Valspar Championship where he went off fairly early in the morning.

The American’s attire caught the attention of golf fans and is certainly not what you’d normally see on the course.

Justin Thomas

Thomas seen at the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale. (Photo by David Cannon/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)

Justin Thomas went for a classy cardigan and tie look in the opening round of the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale.

It’s a rare look that isn’t seen very often at golf clubs and hadn’t been seen on the Tour since Ryan Moore used to regularly wear a tie.

Ryan Moore

(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Ryan Moore used to wear the waistcoat, shirt and tie look an awful lot on Tour.

The American wore it in various different colours and also wore long sleeved cardigans like Justin Thomas at the 2017 Open.

However, he hasn’t sported that look on Tour since 2011.

He was, like Tony Finau this year, spotted wearing a hoodie at the 2011 Open Championship.

John Daly

(Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

Daly has become famous in recent years for his bright, colourful and loud trousers.

In fact, the American is rarely spotted in a pair of traditional-looking slacks these days.

Phil Mickelson

(Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Lefty signed a deal with shirt company Mizzen and Main this year and turned up at The Masters wearing an office-inspired look.

He then, of course, appeared in the now infamous TV advert where he danced and dodged golf balls to prove just how flexible his shirt was.

Payne Stewart

Payne Stewart 1995

Payne Stewart at St Andrews in 1995

The late Payne Stewart was famous for his plus fours and socks, an outfit that is still regularly seen at golfs clubs – particularly in the winter when trousers can get very muddy.

