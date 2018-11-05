After Sam Ryder's outfit caught attention at the Shriners Open, we look at some unique outfits seen on Tour

10 Unique Tour Pro Golf Fashion Choices

Golf is a very traditional game played by people who usually abide by the strict dress code.

The dress code includes things like collared polo shirts, chino trousers, tailored shorts etc. and excludes things like jeans and hoodies.

However, below we take a look at 10 Tour Pro looks which have gone away from the traditional dress code of golf…

10 Unique Tour Pro Golf Fashion Choices:

Sam Ryder

Ryder was seen wearing a pair of drainpipe skinny trousers along with no socks in the final round of the Shriners Open.

He closed with a bogey-free 62 and finished 3rd!

Rickie Fowler

When it comes to fashion out on Tour, Rickie Fowler is the leader of bringing in new styles and trends.

Fowler became known for his all-orange final day outfits due to his ties with Oklahoma State University although he has toned that down now, usually just wearing one or two orange items.

However, another interesting fashion choice of his was to wear hi-top shoes along with jogging bottoms.

Rickie was also the first golfer to show off their ankles, doing so with his joggers and some shoes which were each a different colour.

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood

Following on from Rickie Fowler’s Puma hi-tops and joggers, Nike then released a similar look for their Tour players with joggers and Air Max shoes.

Both Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood sported the joggers and the ankles-on-show look.

Tiger Woods

Golf is traditionally a game played wearing a polo shirt with a collar, however Tiger Woods and Nike took a different approach to that in the early 2000s with him wearing the now-famous collarless mock turtleneck shirt.

He even won the Masters with that look and golfers across the world went out and bought similar shirts.

Tony Finau

Finau briefly wore a Nike hoodie during the second round of the 2018 Valspar Championship where he went off fairly early in the morning.

The American’s attire caught the attention of golf fans and is certainly not what you’d normally see on the course.