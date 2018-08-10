With the UK golfing population ageing, it’s more important than ever to attract new blood to the sport. But how should we go about it?

10 Ways To Get People Into Golf

Every avid golfer loves an empty course and the chance to play ‘millionaire’s golf’.

But the negative side of deserted fairways is the fact that it means nobody is playing, and that’s a worry for the future of our sport.

Reports from Sports Marketing Surveys Inc. show the number of registered golfers in this country is down 4.3% since 2012.

The UK’s golfing population is ageing, and we are not replacing those we lose from the game fast enough.

But it’s not all doom and gloom. Research has also shown there are an estimated 8.5 million people in the UK who would be interested in taking up golf.

The question is, how do we hook them and bring them into the golfing fold?

Here, we consider ten ways of potentially bolstering the golfing population of this country.

1 Target women ￼

Women and girls represent a huge opportunity for golf.

Presently, only 14% of club members in this country are female, but there are an estimated 3.8 million women aged 18-64 who are interested in taking up the game in the UK.

In continental Europe, 30% of club members are women – in some countries the figure is higher.

We must strive to make our sport appealing and our clubs welcoming to women and girls.

More mixed events from professional level right down to introductions to the game can help establish more of a sense of equality within the sport.

And there should be a focus on getting more women into positions of authority in golf, both in an administrative/governance capacity and at golf club committee level.

The R&A is committed to increasing the number of women and girls in golf, and earlier this year it launched a Women’s Charter for Golf outlining how this might happen.

2 Tour initiatives

The sport is at its most visible through the elite game.

Each week top-level pro golf is televised in the UK, with many prestigious amateur events covered too.

If these events appeal to the wider public then they might be encouraged to pick up a club.

European Tour initiatives like GolfSixes and the Shot Clock Masters have the right intention of showing the fun side of the game, and the PGA Tour really nails it with the party atmosphere created at many of the regular venues.

Golf can be great fun and this needs to be showcased to the world at every opportunity.

The elite game must deliver fun to act as effective inspiration.

3 Government backing

Golf can be played by people of any age.

It’s a physical activity that almost all can manage, providing good exercise.

At a time when we are battling an epidemic of obesity, it’s the perfect way to get people out in the fresh air.

In addition, golf provides companionship, friendship and a sense of belonging.

It’s a highly sociable activity that’s good for mental health.

For these reasons, the powers that be should assist in the promotion of golf.

And the good news is steps in this direction have already been taken.

Late in 2015, an all-party parliamentary group was set up to support the game.

Find out more at parliamentary.golf

4 Academy memberships

A significant barrier for people starting out in the game is cost, and particularly the cost of club membership.

If an interested individual has never, or rarely, played before, the prospect of forking out for a full membership could be enough to dissuade them.

Clubs could offer a beginner or academy membership option which would be a reduced rate but would come with different criteria – a limited number of rounds permitted, no competition golf, options for tying in a programme of coaching and so on.

The objective of this membership offering would be to give people a more cost-effective route into the game that could hook them, encouraging them to become full-time players and transition to ordinary membership.