11 Classic Seve Ballesteros Golf Monthly Covers

Seve Ballesteros has graced the Golf Monthly front cover numerous times. Here are some classic GM Seve covers from down the years...
The late great Seve Ballesteros last graced the Golf Monthly cover in 2017 as Golf’s Greatest Maverick.
Here was that cover of the October 2017 issue:
These images were taken on an iPhone from the deep delves of the GM archive issues, hence why some are poor quality:
Let us know your favourite and if you have any of these issues!
March 1987 – International Preview: The year ahead in Europe and USA
June 1993 – Seve: Under Pressure
July 1985: The Open: Royal St George’s
August 1988: Full Report From Lytham
March 1988: Seve: Why You Need Two Swings
October 1990: Seve – Is The Best Behind Him?
August 1991: Seve Is Back!
November 1991: So Near Yet So Far: Full Ryder Cup Report
May 1978 – Seve Ballesteros – Full Colour Sequence
August 1984: 113th Open Golf Championship St Andrews FULL REPORT
August 1984: 113th Open Championship St Andrews
December 1997: Seve – Why He Should Stay Ryder Cup Captain
Which is your favourite Seve cover? And do you own any of this issues? If so, let us know!
