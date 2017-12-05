Here, we look at some who stepped away to follow other pursuits

11 Former Golfers Who Have Changed Careers

Golf is rare among sports in that professionals are able to enjoy extremely long careers, but not all pro golfers battle away indefinitely. Here, we look at some who stepped away to follow other pursuits

Anthony Kim

Healthcare business entrepreneur?

Age: 32

Turned pro: 2006

Highest world ranking: 6

Achievements: 3 PGA Tour wins; 2008 Ryder Cup winner.

The story: Kim was one of golf’s most exciting prospects not long ago, but he suffered injury and turned away from the game. He spoke to the Golf Channel in 2015, calling golf a “fond memory” and saying it was possible he’d played his last PGA Tour round aged 26. Recently, it has been reported he is involved in a Dallas-based healthcare business venture with friend and former caddie, Brodie Flanders.

David Lynn

Property tycoon

Age: 44

Turned pro: 1995

Highest world ranking: 34

Achievements: Two-time European Tour winner and runner-up at the 2012 USPGA Championship

The story: Two years after picking up a cheque for €750,000 for his second place finish to Rory McIlroy in the 2012 USPGA Championship, Englishman David Lynn had retired. “That cheque was already spent before I’d won it,” Lynn recalled with enthusiasm. “The month before I’d bought 14 flats in Lancashire and I’d also bought the home where I’m living now, so I’d had quite a spend! He now owns 35 properties and hasn’t given up on the idea of playing on the Senior Tour one day.

Pierre Fulke

Golf course architect

Age: 46

Turned pro: 1989

Highest world ranking: 26

Achievements: 3 European Tour victories; 2002 Ryder Cup winner.

The story: The Swede enjoyed success on the European Tour around the turn of the century and qualified for the 2002 Ryder Cup, earning a singles half against Davis Love III at The Belfry. He retired from pro golf in 2007 and moved into golf course design.

Jean van de Velde

Unicef ambassador

Age: 51

Turned pro: 1987

Highest world ranking: 71

Achievements: 1999 Open runner-up.

The story: The Frenchman, famed for his meltdown at Carnoustie, played his last European Tour event in 2011. Although he entered two senior events in 2016, he has pretty much put down his competitive clubs. He has worked as a commentator and pundit and, in 2012, he was named as an ambassador for UNICEF France. He was only the second French sportsman to take such a position, following footballer Lilian Thuram.

Gordon Sherry

Management and consultancy

Age: 43

Turned pro: 1996

Highest world ranking: Never made the top 100

Achievements: 1995 Amateur Champion; 1995 Walker Cup winner; played in The Open at St Andrews in 1995 and The Masters in 1996.

The story: Although no longer playing competitively, 6ft 8in Sherry’s life remains in golf. He manages various players, including Sandy Lyle, is involved in golfing business ventures and consultancy and is an accomplished after-dinner speaker.

Greg Norman

Businessman and philanthropist

Age: 62

Turned pro: 1976

Highest world ranking: 1

Achievements: 88 professional tournament wins, including two Majors.

The story: You could argue no other pro has diversified as much as Greg Norman. His Great White Shark Enterprises encompasses course design, clothing, wine making, property, restaurants, wake-boarding complexes and even prime Wagyu steaks! He also has a charitable foundation and is involved in other philanthropic endeavours.

Jodie Mudd

Horse farmer

Age: 57

Turned pro: 1982

Highest world ranking: 23

Achievements: 4 PGA Tour victories, including the 1990 Players Championship; tied for 4th in the 1990 Open Championship; shot 63 in the final round of the 1991 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

The story: Mudd played his last PGA Tour event in 1996 at the age of just 36. A native of Kentucky, he walked away from the game to buy a horse farm and breed and train thoroughbred horses. Mudd briefly returned to competitive action to play a few events on the Champions Tour in 2010.

Nick Dougherty

Commentator/presenter

Age: 35

Turned pro: 2001

Highest world ranking: 46

Achievements: 3 European Tour wins, including the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in 2007.

The story: After developing a debilitating block off the tee, the Englishman lost his card in 2011 and struggled to re-find form. He last played on the European Tour at the 2016 Dunhill Links. Dougherty now works for Sky Sports as one of its leading commentators, interviewers and experts.

Michael Campbell

Golf Academy

Age: 48

Turned pro: 1993

Highest world ranking: 12

Achievements: 2005 US Open champion; 15 professional victories including eight on the European Tour.

The story: The New Zealander retired from top-level professional golf in 2015. He now runs a golfing academy at Villa Padierna near Puerto Banus in Spain, where he hosts coaching days and even week-long coaching trips.

David Frost

Winemaker

Age: 58

Turned pro: 1981

Highest world ranking: 86 weeks in top ten

Achievements: 29 professional wins; seven top-ten Major finishes.

The story: Frost still plays senior golf, but he’s also a successful winemaker. Many players have given their name to a wine, but Frost comes from a winemaking family. In 1997, he purchased a 300-acre vineyard in South Africa’s Paarl region.

Peter Lawrie

Director of Golf

Age: 43

Turned pro: 1997

Highest world ranking: 105

Achievements: 2008 Spanish Open winner; 2nd four times on tour.

The story: After 13 full seasons on the European Tour, Lawrie decided to hang up his spikes at the end of 2016. He took a post as director of golf at Luttrellstown Castle Resort, just 10km from the centre of Dublin.

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram