Golf hasn't really had a dominant player since Tiger Woods was in his prime - who could be next?

11 Men Who Could Become Golf’s Dominant Player

Brooks Koepka recently overtook Dustin Johnson as world number one, who recently overtook Justin Rose as world number one just a couple of months after Justin Thomas briefly occupied the top spot.

There have been four separate world number ones this year, that last happened in 1997 when Tiger Woods, Greg Norman, Tom Lehman and Ernie Els battled it out for the position.

Since Tiger Woods’ scandals and injuries, golf has struggled to find a dominant player.

Luke Donald has been on top of the world for over a year since Woods stopped winning majors and both Jason Day and Dustin Johnson have spent significant weeks as the world’s top player, but there’s only been one world number one to actually win a major since Woods stopped winning them and that was Rory McIlroy at the 2014 USPGA.

Below, we look at some possible players who could become the sport’s next dominant force…

Brooks Koepka

Koepka has seemingly come out of nowhere. From a one-time PGA Tour winner in the early summer of last year, he now has five PGA Tour titles including three majors. The American smashes it miles and has the finesse around the greens and mental game to beat anyone on their day. Will he become the dominant player after reaching the top spot for the first time? Of all the players out there right now, he’s probably going to fancied for majors more so than anyone.

Dustin Johnson

DJ has, without a doubt, been dominant over the past two years on the PGA Tour since his US Open victory. Statistically he dominates in numerous categories, for example last season he was 1st in SG: Total, SG: Off the tee, SG tee to green, 1st in Birdie Average and also 1st in Par 3, Par 4 and Par 5 scoring. However, as dominant as he was statistically, that didn’t translate in the majors and big events. He was throughly outplayed by close friend Brooks Koepka at the US Open where he held the lead after 36 holes and eventually finished 3rd, his best major result of the year. Granted, he did win three PGA Tour titles, but it is majors that world number ones and dominant players go for and DJ wasn’t able to win one as the world’s top player.

Rory McIlroy

Many believe that Rory McIlroy IS the game’s best player and I tend to agree with that, although he simply has not shown enough over the past four major-less years. He is the last player to win a major as the world number one back in 2014 but since then he has struggled on the greens, with his wedges and, most likely, with his confidence. He’s not getting any younger as he approaches 30 so if he is going to regain the number one position and start winning majors again you’d like to hope he starts soon. Saying that, Rory has too much ability not to increase his major tally and perhaps we’ll start to see some more clutch play in 2019.

Justin Rose

The Englishman has already reached the world number one spot in a year that saw him win his ninth PGA Tour title and play well in the majors with his worst finish a T19th at the USPGA. Rose, like everyone else on this list, now plays pretty much exclusively to add to his major tally (and bank balance) and at 38 he has the mental game and experience combined with the physical attributes to really kick on over the next few years as he plays through his prime. You’d probably put your house on him winning another major before the end of his career wouldn’t you? Perhaps another major victory could see the floodgates open and he could kick on even further from there.

Justin Thomas

JT has held the world number one position this year but only for two weeks, during which he stated that he hopes to hold on to it for a prolonged period of time. He won three times in 2018, impressive when you consider that it came after his best ever year where he wrapped up his first major plus another four victories. In a similar way to Brooks Koepka, Thomas has burst onto the big-time scene very quickly and proved that he has every attribute to go right to the top. Can he keep it up? Only time will tell.

Jordan Spieth

2018 has been a very strange one for Jordan Spieth who has so far failed to register a tournament victory after 14 wins since the start of 2013. The Texan has had a spell as the world’s best player from late 2015 to early 2016, but an unusually poor season on the greens has really cost him this year which has seen him fall out of the world’s top 10 for the first time since November 2014. The three-time major winner, however, surely has the mental strength and talent to see himself out of this rut and is still just 25-year-old. Can he become golf’s dominant force? Based on this year’s results you’d probably say no, but when he was playing his best stuff a few years ago he didn’t look like ever missing a putt.