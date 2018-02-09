11 Mistakes Amateur Golfers Make

Expand 11 Reasons You Should Never Date A Golfer

Carrying the wrong sticks

Players who struggle with their long game often carry an array of weapons they have no intention of using. Why have a driver in your bag if you simply can’t, and won’t, hit it? Why the gaggle of fairway woods when the longest thing you’re confident of pulling out is the 4-hybrid. You have 14-clubs at your disposal and you’re only going to use 10 of them… Why not carry more short-irons and wedges? Play to your strengths.

Looking for sympathy

Most golfers feel hard done by most of the time on course. It always seems the golfing gods are conspiring against us, doesn’t it? “Why is the wind always gusting against when I play a shot?”… “How did the ball roll out that far? I never even considered that water hazard.”… “Why do the putts never drop for me?” We’ve all heard it; most of us have said it. The point is, your playing partners don’t care – they have no sympathy for your perceived ill fortune. They’re far too worried about the bad breaks they feel they’ve suffered on the links that day. “How can he be complaining about his bad luck? Hasn’t he been watching how my game’s been going?” No, he hasn’t.

Trying to kill it

You know that hitting a good ball is all about timing. You know that if you swing too fast, you’ll lose your rhythm and the result won’t be pretty. But, with a driver in your hand and a par-5 stretching ahead, the inevitable thought pops into your mind: “This one is going to be a monster!” Tensing every muscle, you pull the club away from the ball with the gusto of a young farmers’ “tug-o-war” team. In a nanosecond the clubhead is back past your left ear and your balance has gone completely. As you come back towards impact, your energy has been spent, all control has gone and the ball sets off at a most unusual angle.

Choosing a “sporty” fit

Golfers can be a bit delusional when it comes to their ability, as we’ve seen. They can also be guilty of misjudgement when it comes to their choice of attire on the golf course. It might look good on Rickie Fowler or Camilo Villegas but these guys are in great physical shape, whereas the last cardio-vascular exercise you did was a charity five-a-side tournament in 2004. That fluorescent shirt with “sporty fit” looked top banana on the mannequin, but it’s constricting the blood flow to your hands and there’s not quite enough material to stretch over your midriff to tuck under that snazzy white belt. Maybe look for something a little more on the “comfort” side of things next time.

Not playing a provisional ball

“Where did that one go?”… “Not too sure, it was headed for the thick stuff and I didn’t see it bounce.”… “Ah, I’m sure we’ll get it.” Seriously! You haven’t seen it down and the rough around this course is so thick that several golfers have lost themselves in it not just their balls. If in any sort of doubt, play a provisional ball.

Playing the impossible shot

You’ve hoiked one into impenetrable rough and have been extremely lucky to find it. The problem is, you’d struggle to get it out of that lie using a combine harvester. This is where the pro golfer would consider his options and look for a better spot, back in a line with the pin where a penalty drop could be taken and a sensible shot played. Bah, such defeatism. Come on, you’re still relatively young and strong; you can get it out of there. You take an almighty swipe at it and only succeed in burying the ball further into the ground… A couple of further hacks, it’s time to pick up and for your partner to write letters rather than a number on your scorecard.

Pin-seeking

More delusion here: When it comes to lining up approach shots, many amateurs forget they don’t quite have the ball-striking capabilities of Rory McIlroy. When the pin is tucked behind a bunker tight to the right side of the green, with tangly rough just off the putting surface, going straight at the flag is a very risky shot with little margin for error. Jack Nicklaus famously used to aim for the centre of greens and take his chances. It worked out pretty well for him, so why are you taking dead aim at a sucker pin? Just asking…

Talking to a partner’s ball

Golf Monthly Instruction

“Good shot there pal!” … As you watch your ball catch the wind and fly inexorably towards the out-of-bounds, these are not the words you were expecting to hear. Or, the classic: when your ball is heading towards the heart of the cup following a perfectly struck putt. Six inches short you hear those dreaded words, “Yup, great putt mate.” The ball also hears this and takes an enormous last minute deviation, it slingshots around the rim and spits itself out at pace, leaving you a nasty three-footer. Cheers for that “mate.”

