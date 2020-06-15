In this video, Neil Tappin lists the 12 most annoying golf shots.

12 Most Annoying Golf Shots

As anyone who has played the game will know, there often is a fine line between a good shot and a terrible one.

However, there are some shots you hit that just seem to make you even more hot under the collar than others. From skying drives to thinning bunkers, this is the Golf Monthly list of the 12 most annoying golf shots!

WATCH: 12 Most Annoying Golf Shots

12. Airmailing the green

You’ve got yourself in a good position off the tee and can think about attacking the flag to get a precious birdie.

You then make your calculations for what club to hit but unfortunately you’ve got them wrong. You think you’ve hit a good shot but before you know it you’ve flown the green into some bushes.

11. Three Putting for Par

Usually this happens on a short par-4 or a par-5. You’ve hit a great shot, or a couple of them, and the hard bit is supposed to be done.

But then in the blink of an eye you’re walking to the next tee seething because of the par you’ve had to write in the scorecard. It should have been an eagle or birdie!

10. Leaving your ball in a bunker

Hitting a good shot out of a bunker is a fine line between taking the perfect amount of sand, too little, or too much.

For amateurs the last shot is more common which results in leaving your ball in the bunker, in either the exact same spot you’d just played from, or a plugged lie further up the face of the bunker.

9. Lip outs/bounce outs

Golf is hard enough as it is, without lipping out, or hitting the flag and bouncing out.

8. Duffing Chips

This is very easy to do, especially if you have a tight lie over a bunker or a hazard. More often than not these shots are utter card-wreckers and do nothing positive for our moods either.

7. Skying Tee-shots

This doesn’t matter all that much in terms of scorecard but it is more annoying because of the damage it does to our golf clubs.

It always seems to happen to our favourite old clubs too and the sky-mark is there for eternity to act as a constant reminder.

6. Missing short-putts

From about 18 inches, we should never really miss a putt but it does happen. The main reason for this is players not paying enough attention to the putt because they think its a foregone conclusion to go in.

Just give the putt your proper attention, or even mark and wait if you have to.

5. Mucking up recovery shots

Too many of us want to take on the heroic recovery shot when we have found trouble. The sensible play is almost always to chip out into the fairway but we rarely do this.

As a result we take on the tough shot, put ourselves in more trouble and then question why we didn’t just chip out in the first place.

4. Leaving putts short

The old saying ‘never up, never in’ is valid here and this shot gets even more annoying if we are lucky enough to have a putt for birdie.

3. Going out-of-bounds

This is annoying for several reasons chief among which is the fact you have to reload and attempt to hit the shot again. This is terrible for your scorecard and a shiny Pro V1 has gone to the golfing gods too.

2. Thinning bunker shots

This shot is high up our list because the results of this can be truly disastrous. You could thin it over the back of the green into trees, bushes, water and out-of-bounds.

Or you could thin the ball into the face of the bunker. If it flies into the air it will then plug back into the bunker and in some instances the ball can get stuck in the face of the bunker too.

1. The Shank

Better known as the unmentionable, the shank is truly destructive and annoying. Not only does it negatively impact your scorecard but also your mind as you don’t know where it came from or where the next one is coming.

This makes the next shot very difficult indeed.

