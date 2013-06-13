Sixteen main islands make up The Bahamas, although hundreds more cays and islets, many of which remain largely unexplored, make this archipelago an island-hoppers dream.



12 Things To Do In The Bahamas

There is no shortage of options when it comes to choosing how you get about The Bahamas.

You can take a day trip before heading back to your own private piece of heaven, or take in as many of the islands as possible. Each one has its own character, the atmosphere and culture changing from one to the next.

The Bahamas has seven stunning golf courses, but if it’s more than golf on your itinerary, here are 10 things to do in The Bahamas…

Harbour Island and Rose Island

If you have only one day to spare then ferry across to the pink sand beach of Harbour Island, where you wander by foot or golf cart through the picket-fenced streets.

Or head over to the exclusive, uninhabited Rose Island.

The excursion is a mini holiday in itself, one in which you can relax on its stunning private beach, learn how to snorkel and spot the latest family of swimming pigs (more on those below).

Water sports and cultural tours

The islands offer something for everyone, from diving and snorkelling at the forest-like coral reefs to sailing and dolphin spotting. If you prefer to stay on dry land, there are fabulous shops to explore and all manner of cultural tours.

Fishing, spas and more…

Whether you’re a first-timer or a deep-sea fanatic, the waters are full of fish, from bonefish in saltwater flats to prized marlin in the deep seas. Or, for a change of pace, visit one of the many spas offering treatments and wellness activities for individuals and couples.

Live like a local

Tour the hidden gems with the people who know them best. From restaurants to secret beaches and secluded sunset views, the residents know their home turf better than anyone. Sign up to The Bahamas’ brilliant People-to-People Experience for free! For 40 years, Bahamians have been volunteering as ambassadors, helping you tap into the fascinating culture and way of life.

Sample the local rum

Try the ‘Spirit of The Bahamas’ at John Watling’s Distillery, located on the historic Buena Vista Estate in the Downtown Nassau area, and enjoy a traditional Bahamian cocktail in the Red Turtle Tavern.

Sandals Emerald Bay

Adventure is very much the order of the day at Sandals Emerald Bay, even if it’s hard to resist the lure of a private cabana or a lazy afternoon of Caribbean-inspired spa treatment.

Guided sailing trips are one of the best ways to explore The Exumas, an experience that will only enhance your Bahamian adventure.

No trip to The Exumas is complete without visiting the swimming pigs. ‘Pig Beach’ is famous for its porcine residents, who are the star attractions at Big Major Cay where they wallow in the shallows – a quite surreal sight.

Sun seekers shouldn’t miss the chance of a trip to Three Sisters Beach, while canoeing, windsurfing and stand-up boarding are all on offer.

Diving is also an option, with some of the very best sites in The Bahamas located here. Do it all or nothing at all – find out for yourself why It’s Better In The Bahamas.

Climb the Queen’s Staircase

If you’ve overindulged, combine a spot of exercise with a history lesson. ‘The 66 Steps’ were hewn out of solid limestone rocks by slaves in the late 18th century. The steps were renamed in honour of Queen Victoria, who reined in Britain for 64 years, between 1837 and 1901.

Lucayan National Park

You’ll find Lucayan National Park on the Grand Bahama Island, which is also home to The Reef Golf Course. Lucayan National Park is a 40-acre site that features one of the largest underwater cave systems in the world. You can also go diving and bird watching.