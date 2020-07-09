Get to know the Scottish professional golfer a little better with these 12 facts.

12 Things You Didn’t Know About Ewen Ferguson

1. Ferguson was born on the 5th of July 1996 in Glasgow, Scotland.

2. Ferguson turned professional in 2016 off a handicap of plus five.

3. The young Scot is signed to play TaylorMade golf clubs and he wears Puma Golf apparel.

4. He became the first Scot to win the Boys Amateur Championship in almost a decade when he claimed the title at Royal Birkdale in 2013.

5. In 2014, he became the first player to hold that crown as well as the Scottish Boys and Scottish Boys Stroke Play titles at the same time.

6. Ferguson is signed to management company Modest! Golf.

7. In 2015 he helped Scotland win the European Team Championship in Sweden, beating Denmark 4.5-2.5 in the final.

8. In the past Ferguson has tweeted his support for Rangers Football Club so we can assume he is a follower of the Scottish team.

9. In 2015 he was part of the GB&I Walker Cup team that beat the Americans by 16.5 points to 9.5. Ferguson himself played two matches winning one of them which came in a narrow 1up victory over Maverick McNealy.

10. His flop shot skills are insane…

11. His best finish on the European Tour to date came at the 2019 Belgian Knockout where he finished in 3rd place.

12. His career best world ranking is 255.

