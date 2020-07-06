Nicolai Hojgaard is one to watch in terms of future stars in European golf. Here are some facts you didn't know about him.

12 Things You Didn’t Know About Nicolai Hojgaard

1. He was born in Denmark in 2001.

2. Nicolai has an identical twin brother called Rasmus, who is also a professional golfer. They both turned professional at the same time.

3. The pair started playing the game of golf when they were four years old.

4. The name Hojgaard in Danish means high farm or high garden.

5. Nicolai made his debut in a Major Championship at the 2018 Open. He played alongside Webb Simpson and Si Woo Kim and shot rounds of 72-76 to miss the cut.

Speaking of the experience he said; “It was quite fun because when we came Monday I went to the clubhouse to do all the things you need to do, sign in and stuff.

“I opened the door and the first two guys I saw in there were Sergio Garcia and Rory McIlroy talking to each other and I was standing in the door like this is so cool.

“It was weird walking around in the clubhouse because it doesn’t feel right but it was fun anyway. Standing on the range next to Dustin Johnson, Spieth, Tiger, Rory and all those guys.”

Golf Monthly Instruction

6. Nicolai came agonisingly close to securing his first European Tour victory, in just his 7th European Tour start, at the 2019 KLM Open. He shot four rounds in the 60’s and yet narrowly lost out to Sergio Garcia by one-stroke. His brother Rasmus managed to win on the European Tour in just his fifth start.

7. Like his brother, he has never had a hole-in-one.

8. Alongside his brother Rasmus, the pair played in the 2018 Junior Ryder Cup together halving their first match against Akshay Bhatia and Michael Thorbjornsen.

9. Nicolai won the 2018 European Amateur Championship hosted at Royal Hague Golf & Country Club in the Netherlands.

10. Nicolai and his brother shot to prominence when they teamed up with John Axelsen to win the 2018 Eisenhower Trophy at the World Amateur Team Championship.

11. One of his biggest goals is to play in the Ryder Cup alongside his brother.

12. His favourite golfer is Rory McIlroy.

