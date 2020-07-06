A future star in European golf, get to know Rasmus Hojgaard with these 12 facts.

12 Things You Didn’t Know About Rasmus Hojgaard

1. He was born in Denmark in 2001.

2. Rasmus and his twin-brother Nicolai, who is also a professional golfer, started playing the game of golf when they were four years old.

3. The name Hojgaard in Danish means high farm or high garden.

4. Alongside his brother Nicolai, the pair played in the 2018 Junior Ryder Cup together halving their first match against Akshay Bhatia and Michael Thorbjornsen. Rasmus won his next two matches and ended up with a two and a half point haul in the narrow team defeat.

5. Rasmus says that it was around 12 or 13 that he and his brother knew professional golf was a career possibility. He said; “we could see that we were a bit better than average so I think from there on we got a good coach and kind of built up a good relationship and just improved every year.”

6. Rasmus and his brother shot to prominence when they teamed up with John Axelsen to win the 2018 Eisenhower Trophy at the World Amateur Team Championship. Rasmus said of the experience; “Its always a pleasure and nice feeling to represent your country. You are not just playing for yourself, you are playing for the whole nation so, it makes it even more special and you want to give more and play better when you are in Danish colours.”

Golf Monthly Instruction

7. He won his first European Tour title at the 2019 AfrAsia Mauritius Open in just his 5th European Tour start. He was the third youngest winner in European Tour history.

8. He is signed to play TaylorMade clubs and he also wears adidas Golf apparel and shoes too.

9. His best round ever is a ten-under par 60 and unbelievably he says he has never had a hole-in-one.

10. One of his biggest goals is to play in the Ryder Cup alongside his brother Nicolai.

11. In 2019 he became the first player born in the 2000’s to graduate from European Tour Q-School. He did so with a tied-5th finish.

12. His favourite golfer is Rory McIlroy.

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more golf content.