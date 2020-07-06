Take a look at these 14 facts on the former Ryder Cup player, Victor Dubuisson.

14 Things You Didn’t Know About Victor Dubuisson

1. Dubuisson was born in Cannes, France

2. He learned to play in Mougins and his grandfather acted as his golfing mentor.

3. In 2006 Dubuisson was part of a Junior Ryder Cup that tied 6-6 and retained the Cup against the USA. Dubuisson won both of his matches including a four-ball match against Tony Finau.

4. His best world ranking is 15th.

5. He made his debut on the European Tour at just 15 years old. This came at the 2005 Open de France and he would miss the cut.

6. Dubuisson became the world number one male amateur golfer in 2009, and in the same year he also won the European Amateur Championship.

7. He has said in the past that he left school when he was 10 or 12, and spent a lot of time alone playing golf.

8. Both of his two European Tour wins have come at the Turkish Airlines Open. The first came in 2013 and the second came a couple of years later.

9. Dubuisson shot to prominence in the United States with a Seve-esque scrambling performance against Jason Day in the 2014 WGC-Accenture Matchplay Championship final. Eventually Day would win on the 23rd hole.

10. His best finish in a Major came at the 2014 PGA Championship. A final-round 66 earned him a tied-7th finish.

11. The Frenchman has played in one Ryder Cup back in 2014 hosted at Gleneagles. He formed an excellent partnership with Graeme McDowell as the pair won both of their foursomes matches. Dubuisson then halved his singles match against Zach Johnson.

12. Sport clearly runs in the family because his uncle Herve, is considered to be one of the greatest French basketball players ever.

13. He has represented France at the World Cup twice, in 2013 and 2016.

14. Reports suggest that the talented Frenchman doesn’t actually like golf and hired a fishing coach.

