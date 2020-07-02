This list features 15 classy golfers who have been out of the winner's circle for a number of years

15 Golfers On Big Win Droughts

Jordan Spieth

Career high world ranking: 1st

PGA Tour wins: 11

Last victory: Open Championship – July 2017

The Texan was looking set to be the dominant player of his era, winning three Majors, reaching the World No.1 position and achieving many more accolades.

Spieth was a fantastic iron player, a brilliant competitor and the best putter in the world, but it just hasn’t happened for him over the past three years.

He got the ‘yips’, struggled with his mental game, his long game…basically everything.

Martin Kaymer

Career high world ranking: 1st

PGA Tour wins: 3

European Tour wins: 11

Last victory: US Open – June 2014

It was almost eight years ago now when Martin Kaymer sunk the putt at Medinah to win the Ryder Cup.

Two years later he won both The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass and his second Major at the US Open at Pinehurst, by a mammoth eight strokes.

That victory, over six years ago, was the last time he won on either the PGA or European Tour.

Nick Watney

Career high world ranking: 9th

PGA Tour wins: 5

Last victory: CIMB Classic – October 2012

It is now approaching eight years since Nick Watney last won on Tour. He saw off Dustin Johnson to win the WGC-Cadillac Championship in 2011 before winning the first FedEx Cup playoff event, The Barclays, in 2012.

Once a top-10 golfer in the Official World Golf Ranking, Watney has struggled to re-find that form in recent years.

Hunter Mahan

Career high world ranking: 4th

PGA Tour wins: 6

Last victory: The Barclays – August 2014

Another American that has fallen from grace is Hunter Mahan.

He has had eight top-10s in Majors, been on three US Ryder Cup sides and won two WGCs.

His last win was in 2014, can he return to his former heights?

Jim Furyk

Career high world ranking: 2nd

PGA Tour wins: 17

Last victory: RBC Heritage – April 2015

Furyk is one of the best players of his generation, with 17 PGA Tour titles to his name including the 2003 US Open.

He almost won for the first time in four years at the 2019 Players Championship where he was 2nd to Rory McIlroy.

Peter Hanson

Career high world ranking: 17th

European Tour wins: 6

Last victory: BMW Masters – October 2012

Sweden’s Peter Hanson last won on tour at the BMW Masters almost eight years ago now, one of six victories on the European Tour.

Hanson tied for third at the 2012 Masters, arguably his best golfing year.

Zach Johnson

Career high world ranking: 6th

PGA Tour wins: 12

Last victory: The 144th Open Championship – July 2015

Zach Johnson’s last victory came at the 144th Open Championship, when he defeated Marc Leishman and Louis Oosthuizen to win his second Major title.

Johnson is of course famous for that win at St Andrews as well as his Masters title in 2007.

Stewart Cink

Career high world ranking: 5th

PGA Tour wins: 6

Last victory: The 138th Open Championship – July 2009

Stewart Cink broke Tom Watson’s heart at Turnberry in 2009 when he defeated the 59-year-old in a playoff.

Golf Monthly Instruction

It’s hard to believe that was 11 years ago, surely this Major champion has another win in him.

Jimmy Walker

Career high world ranking: 10th

PGA Tour wins: 6

Last victory: USPGA Championship – August 2016

Jimmy Walker achieved his potential in August 2016, winning his first Major at the USPGA Championship.

However, since that win, the American has struggled with Lyme Disease and he has been unable to reach his former heights since.

Luke Donald

Career high world ranking: 1st

PGA Tour wins: 5

European Tour wins: 7

Last victory: Dunlop Phoenix – November 2013

Luke Donald is a former world number one and 17-time multiple tour winner.

Easily one of the best short-game players of his generation, Donald is without a victory in six-and-a-half years.

Lucas Glover

Career high world ranking: 15th

PGA Tour wins: 3

Last victory: Wells Fargo Championship – May 2011

The 2009 US Open champion hasn’t tasted victory on tour in over nine years.

Despite that, he is inside the top 100 in the Official World Golf Ranking and has a full PGA Tour card, finishing 29th in the FedEx Cup in 2019.

Jamie Donaldson

Career high world ranking: 23rd

European Tour wins: 3

Last victory: Thailand Golf Championship – December 2015

Welshman Jamie Donaldson enjoyed four consecutive years of winning between 2012 and 2015 but has been without one since then.

He famously defeated Keegan Bradley to win Europe the Ryder Cup in 2014 at Gleneagles.

Mike Weir

Career high world ranking: 3rd

PGA Tour wins: 8

Last victory: Fry’s Electronics Open – October 2007

Now 50, Mike Weir still plays a full tour schedule, currently competing on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The Canadian won the 2003 Masters and is without a victory in almost 13 years.

Rory Sabbatini

Career high world ranking: 8th

PGA Tour wins: 6

Last victory: Honda Classic – March 2011

The now-Slovakian has re-found his form lately but is still searching for his first win in over nine years.

Sabbatini has six PGA Tour titles to his name and reached a career-high 8th in the world in 2008.

Gonzalo Fernandez Castano

Career high world ranking: 27th

European Tour wins: 7

Last victory: BMW Masters – October 2013

The Spaniard won seven European Tour titles between 2005 and 2013 but is without a victory now in almost seven years.

Who have we missed off this list? Let us know on social media

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels