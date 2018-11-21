15 Things That Golfers Don’t Agree On

Golfers enjoy nothing more than a healthy debate in the clubhouse before and after their rounds, here are some of the most popular arguments...
Handicaps
Every golfing group has that player who could be perceived as a bandit, but they have an official handicap so how can you argue? They play well in the roll up and take the money most of the time but can’t hit a barn door with a banjo in the Monthy Medal! Also, how many times should golfers play to their handicap? Should you play to your handicap in every round? Or once a month? Once a year?
Tiger Woods
The 14-time major winner divides opinion amongst golfers. He has had his personal life controversies but Tiger fans can put that to one side and focus on his on-course achievements, whilst some can’t. Some believe he gets far too much TV time whilst some will happily sit down for five hours watching his every move.
The matchplay 90% shot allowance
Previously 3/4s, it was changed to 9/10 meaning a 5 handicapper would be giving a 15 handicapper nine strokes in a match (9.0 difference with 9/10s), as oppose to eight with the previous rule (7.5 difference with 3/4s). This is something lower handicappers aren’t happy about whilst the higher handicappers won’t see a problem.
Rakes in or out
Or even half in, half out? It’s a question that has no real answer. Ask a greenkeeper from one club and they’ll tell you what’s best but ask one from a different club and they might tell you something completely different. If they’re outside the sand you’ve got a chance of hitting it or your ball resting up against it but it’s the same story when they’re inside the bunker too, plus the handles will be sandy!
Tiger or Jack
These two are certainly the greatest golfers of the past 50 or so years whilst they also have very strong arguments to be known as the greatest of all time. Tiger has more PGA Tour titles and more records, but Jack has more majors.
Dress codes
Not much divides golfers’ opinions more than dress codes. Collared shirts? Jeans in the clubhouse? Sock length and colour! Golf’s dress code is contentious and different at all different clubs around the world. Some see it as an exclusive, ‘stuffy’ part of our game that puts newcomers off whilst others say that it is a tradition of golf that needs to stay.
Pace of play
Should you get round in 3 hours as a four ball? Or is 4 and a half hours suitable? Some golfers like to race round to get back to their families and other arrangements whilst others enjoy the relaxing nature of the game.
Links or inland
Links courses are widely regarded as better if you look at the Golf Monthly Top 100 rankings and are what golf courses were originally, but there are many who’ll tell you a day in the heather and pines at Sunningdale can’t be beaten. Links or inland – which do you prefer?
Gimmes
Putter length? Putter grip length? 6 inches? Generous on the front nine then nothing on the back? Everybody has a different view on gimmes.
Ball in divot
You’ve hit your drive straight down the middle of the fairway and guess what, it’s only ended up in a bloody divot! That’s not fair is it? Well, according to the rules of golf it is fair because the game’s principles are that you play your ball from where it lies…
Price of golf
A lot of players will feel that golf club membership or green fee rates offer pretty decent value for money, especially when you look at how much a top bicycle costs or a new fishing boat. Golf can be affordable across the country whilst some areas are more expensive than others. Another dividing financial element of the game is the price of equipment. ‘Back in my day a driver only used to cost £200!’ say some, however in the present day material, research, design and other aspects have pushed the prices up – is it worth it? Golfers can decide.
Masters or The Open
Sit back, sip a cold beer and enjoy the beautifully manicured fairways of Augusta along with some legendary drama as the golfing season gets underway. Or the world’s oldest golf tournament played on some of the best links courses on planet earth, as players fend their way around battling the elements all in search of the fabled Claret Jug and Champion Golfer of the Year title. Masters or Open, which is better?
Sausage or bacon baps
A staple of the golfer’s diet is the pre-match bacon butty, or do you go for sausage?
Pint or tea/coffee before
You need something to drink whilst you scoff down that bacon/sausage sarnie don’t you – but is it alcoholic?
Carry bag or trolley
Look around the golf course and you’ll mostly see trolley users so perhaps this is less divisive than we thought. However, many enjoy carrying their golf bag and the freedom of being able to step over the ‘No Trolleys’ rope and place your bag on tee boxes and wherever else you choose.
