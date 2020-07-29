Get to know three-time PGA Tour winner Daniel Berger a little better

15 Things You Didn’t Know About Daniel Berger

1. Berger was born and raised near Tampa, Florida and now lives in Jupiter

2. He attended Florida State University

3. He is Jewish

4. He began playing golf at the age of 11

5. He had his first hole-in-one at the age of 13

6. Away from the course, he enjoys spending time on his boat

7. His father Jay was a former tennis pro and head coach of the 2012 US Olympic tennis team. He has also been the director of men’s tennis for the US Tennis Association as well as the assistant coach for the US Davis Cup team

8. His grandmother, Roslyn ‘Cookie’ Swift Berger, was a top amateur golfer and was inducted into the Greater Buffalo (NY) Sports Hall Of Fame in 2000

9. Berger says he would be a professional tennis player if he wasn’t a golfer

10. He won the PGA Tour’s Rookie of the Year award in 2015

11. He won his first PGA Tour title at the FedEx St Jude Classic in 2016 and successfully defended the title a year later

12. His girlfriend is Tori Slater, who is a Florida realtor. From Kentucky, she graduated in Marketing and Business from the Florida Atlantic University. They have been together for five years

13. He was T6th at the 2016 US Open where he played in the final group in the last round. He began the third round in T45th and 11 strokes off the lead but posted a 66 in calmer morning conditions to tie the lead at 3 over after 54 holes.

14. His third PGA Tour title came at the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, where he defeated Collin Morikawa in a playoff. It was the first PGA Tour event back post-Covid-19

15. He still currently uses a set of TaylorMade MC irons from 2011, which he described as “maybe the best irons ever made.” He began using them as high school. Berger said that he would have to buy more sets on eBay and was seen buying sets off of people in the comments section of Golf.com’s Instagram page.

