Get to know the two-time European Tour winner a little better...

15 Things You Didn’t Know About Haotong Li

1. He started playing golf aged 10 and played in junior tournaments around the Beijing area

2. He lives in Shanghai

3. He won the 2010 Volvo China Junior Match Play at the age of 14 to qualify for the 2011 Volvo China Open

Li at the age of 12 –

4. He turned pro in 2011 aged 16

5. In 2016 he became the youngest winner of the China Open on the European Tour, aged 20, when an inspired final round of 64, eight under par, saw him win by three

6. When Li won the Nanshan China Masters at the age of 19 in 2014, he became the youngest ever winner on the OneAsia Tour

7. He won the Order of Merit in the inaugural PGA Tour China season, where he won three times

8. That season earned him full status on the Web.com Tour, now known as the Korn Ferry Tour, where Li became the first ever Chinese member

Golf Monthly Instruction

9. His second European Tour victory came at the 2018 Dubai Desert Classic, where he duelled Rory McIlroy in the final round

10. He became the first ever Chinese man to reach the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking

11. He shot a 63 in the final round of the 2017 Open to finish 3rd

12. Li represented China at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio

13. He cites his interests at computer games, billiards and sports

14. He plays a mean forehand topspin table tennis shot:

15. One of the toughest adjustments he had to make when he earned his European Tour card was his diet. “It sounds strange but I had grown up on a traditional Chinese diet of rice and noodles and suddenly I was in airports and hotels around the world having to get used to all different types of diets and food. It made me quite sick early on and homesick,” he told the European Tour

Related: Haotong Li What’s in the bag?

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram