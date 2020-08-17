How well do you know three-time PGA Tour winner Jim Herman?

15 Things You Didn’t Know About Jim Herman

1. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, Herman now lives in Palm City, Florida

2. He started playing golf at the age of 9 with his dad and brother at a local municipal course, and he used to play all day every day at the age of 12

3. He turned professional in 2000

4. He played on the old Golden Bear mini tour from 2001-2004, which was owned by Jack Nicklaus

5. Herman used to be assistant pro at Donald Trump’s Trump Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey

6. Donald Trump encouraged him to chase his dream as a PGA Tour professional

7. It was a good decision, as he has won over $7.5m on the PGA Tour as of August 2020

Related: Jim Herman What’s in the bag?

Golf Monthly Instruction

8. He has played numerous times with Donald Trump and his high-profile celebrity friends and guests

9. He was runner-up at the 2005 National Assistant’s Championship and won the 2006 and 2007 New Jersey Assistant’s Championship

10. He played his first season on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2008 after getting through to the final stage of the PGA Tour Qualifying Tournament

11. His maiden pro title came at the co-sanctioned 2010 Moonah Classic in Australia on the Korn Ferry and PGA Tour of Australasia, beating Chris Kirk in a playoff to win $126,000

12. His rookie season on the PGA Tour was 2011

13. He won in his 106th PGA Tour start at the 2016 Houston Open at the age of 38

14. His second PGA Tour title came at the 2019 Barbasol Championship

15. Herman won his third PGA Tour title at the 2020 Wyndham Championship, shooting 16 under on the weekend to beat Billy Horschel by one. He has won all three of his PGA Tour titles by a single stroke

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram