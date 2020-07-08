Get to know French European Tour golfer Robin Roussel

15 Things You Didn’t Know About Robin Roussel

1. He was born in Paris, France and lives in Cannes

2. He started playing golf at the age of 13 after initially playing football as a child

3. He grew up playing at Golf Club of Ozoir-la-Ferriere, south east of Paris city centre, where is currently attached to

4. If he wasn’t a golfer, his chosen professional would be football

5. He football team is Paris Saint-Germain

6. His dream four ball would include Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose

7. His ideal holiday would be skiing in the French Alps

8. He reads a lot whilst travelling to and from events

9. He earned his 2016 Challenge Tour card at the final stage of European Tour Q-School as an amateur in 2015 after a 62 in qualifying

10. He turned pro in 2016 at the age of 22

11. He finished 5th on the Alps Tour Order of Merit in 2017 after recording seven top 10s including two runners-up finishes

12. He won his first pro title on the MENA Tour at the Bahrain Open in March 2019

13. He then went on to win his first Challenge Tour title in June 2019 at the Hauts de France – Pas de Calais Golf Open

14. He earned his 2020 European Tour card after finishing 7th on the Challenge Tour Road to Mallorca rankings

15. He signed with TaylorMade in February 2020

