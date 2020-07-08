Frenchman Romain Langasque currently plays on the European Tour

15 Things You Didn’t Know About Romain Langasque

1. He was born in Grasse in the south east of France, just north of Cannes

2. He now lives in Andorra

3. He won the 2015 Amateur Championship at Carnoustie, beating Grant Forrest 4&2 in the final

4. That win got him into the 2015 Open and 2016 Masters, and he made the cut in both events

5. He turned professional in 2016 after The Masters, which forfeited his spot in the US Open

6. He tied the lowest back nine score at Augusta National by an amateur with a 31

7. His handicap was +5 at the time of turning professional

8. He had three runners-up finishes and three other top fives in his maiden season on the Challenge Tour

9. His maiden pro title came at the 2018 Hopps Open de Provence on the Challenge Tour

10. He won his 2019 European Tour card at Q-School

11. He finished 24th on the Race to Dubai in 2019, which was his best season as a pro

12. He is attached to St Donat Golf Club between Grasse and Cannes

13. He enjoys skiing

14. He has been with TaylorMade since turning professional

15. His career-high world ranking is 100th