Get to know Englishman Sam Horsfield a little better...

15 Things You Didn’t Know About Sam Horsfield

1. He was born in Manchester but moved to Orlando at the age of five

2. He played his first ever round of golf aged five and shot 167 from the men’s tees

3. He turned professional in 2017 off +7

4. He is a Manchester United fan

5. He spent two years at the University of Florida

6. He shot 59 at the age of 13

7. He beat Ian Poulter over nine holes at the age of 14, and Poulter said Horsfield “was the best young player I’ve ever played with”

8. Poulter has been his mentor ever since

9. Horsfield is co-managed by Terry Mundy, who has been Ian Poulter’s caddie for large parts of his career

10. He finished runner-up at the 2016 Western Amateur, a high-profile amateur tournament that the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Curtis Strange, Ben Crenshaw, Justin Leonard and Hal Sutton all won before turning pro

11. He won the 2017 European Tour Q-School by eight strokes to earn his 2018 European Tour card

12. He won the 2013 Florida State Amateur at the age of 16, becoming the youngest winner in the tournament’s 96-year history

13. In May 2020, he shot 59 at Streamsong in Florida during the Covid-19 break and also carded a 58 at Champions Gate in Florida

14. His maiden European Tour victory came at the 2020 Hero Open at the Forest of Arden

15. At the 2020 Celtic Classic, he became the first man to go Win-MC-Win in three consecutive European Tour starts

