16 Things You Didn’t Know About Martin Kaymer

1. Born in Dusseldorf, Germany he now lives in Mettman, just east of the city

2. He turned professional in 2005

3. He began playing golf at the age of 10 with his brother and dad

4. He used to play football and do gymnastics growing up

5. He cites Ernie Els as his hero

6. He enjoys football, basketball and go karting

7. He was the European Tour Rookie of the Year in 2007 and went on to win the Race to Dubai in 2010.

8. In April 2011, he became the second German man to become World No.1. He held the spot for eight weeks

9. He has won some of the biggest tournaments in the world including the US Open, USPGA Championship, Players Championship and WGC-HSBC Champions

10. He won as an amateur on the EPD Tour, now known as Pro Golf Tour, in Germany in 2005, before five more victories on that tour in 2006

11. He shot a 59 (-13) on the EPD Tour in 2006 with a bogey

12. He earned his 2007 European Tour card via the Challenge Tour despite only playing in eight events. He won two tournaments and finished 4th in the season-long Order of Merit

13. A common fader of the ball, it is said that he tried to change his swing whilst World No.1 to try and hit more draws

14. He has won over €20m on the European Tour

15. He cites his favourite golf course as St Andrews Old, where he won the 2010 Dunhill Links Championship

16. He made a hole-in-one at the 2020 Oman Open

