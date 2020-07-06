Get to know the young Scottish professional with these 16 facts.

16 Things You Didn’t Know About Robert MacIntyre

1. MacIntyre was born in Oban, Scotland.

2. His swing coach is David Burns and his caddie is Greg Milne.

3. MacIntyre went to the United States to attend McNeese State University in Louisiana. Whilst there he was the South Conference freshman of the year and he led the team in scoring average

4. He had an intense passion for shinty as he played for his local club Oban Camanachd between the ages of 13 and 17.

5. In fact MacIntyre attributes his golf success to the game of shinty. “The hand-eye co-ordination in my golf has come from my shinty,” he said. “I’ve been hitting a shinty ball since I could walk. It was just instinctive and the majority of my golf game is like that. Tee to green you’ve got to hit it good, and shinty encourages the motion of a golf swing.”

6. It was at the age of 16 or 17 that he decided to focus on golf full-time and try and become a professional.

7. He shot 79 in his first round as a professional and then in the third round of the tournament he broke the course record. He missed out on a playoff by one stroke.

8. In his short career so far he has had three runner-up finishes on the European Tour and a tied 6th finish in his first Major, the 2019 Open Championship.

Golf Monthly Instruction

9. It was at the Open Championship that he fell out with American Kyle Stanley after an errant shot hit a spectator which was the mother of MacIntyre’s caddie.

10. After finishing second at the British Masters in 2019, he bought his mum a new kitchen.

11. In 2013, he became the first player to win the Scottish Youths Championship and Scottish Boys Open Strokeplay Championship in the same year, before winning the Scottish Amateur two years later.

12. He represented GB&I at the 2017 Walker Cup and smashed PGA Tour star Cameron Champ 6&4 in one of the singles sessions.

13. He lives by Glencruitten Golf Club where his dad, Dougie, is the greenkeeper. “I live on the golf course with my parents, they’re still there,” he says with a smile. “It’s so relaxed, it’s actually too relaxed, but I wouldn’t move from there. It’s too comfortable in Oban, it’s just the lifestyle. It’s a great place to be brought up and live. For now, my heart’s set in Oban.”

14. His mother and father are longtime foster parents.

15. He has a full bag of TaylorMade clubs in his equipment setup.

16. Growing up Phil Mickelson was his golfing idol.

