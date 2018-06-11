After bulldozing his way to victory at the St Jude Classic we give you the round-up of all 18 of Dustin Johnson's PGA Tour wins to date.

All 17 Of Dustin Johnson’s PGA Tour Wins

Dustin Johnson romped home at the St Jude Classic to regain the world number 1 spot by bagging his 18th – yes, 18th – win on the PGA Tour.

With that number of wins it can be hard to keep track of them all, so here’s a round-up all them up for you.

1. The Turning Stone Resort Championship (2008)

This once popular stop has since been dropped from the PGA Tour, but it was still kicking around when a fresh-faced DJ fended off a charging Robert Allenby to cap off his rookie season with his first ever PGA Tour victory.

2. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am (2009)

Pebble Beach proved a happy hunting ground for Johnson in 2009, when he won a shortened 54-hole Pro-Am by four shots over Mike Weir to register the 2nd PGA Tour win of his career.

3. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am (2010)

Johnson defended his 2009 title in inspiring fashion, making a pressure-packed birdie on 18 to pip former world number one David Duval by a single shot.

4. BMW Championship (2010)

Johnson’s 4th win on the PGA Tour came at Cog Hill. He’d just frittered away major opportunities in the US Open and the USPGA so this end-of-season victory was massive.

5. The Barclays (now The Northern Trust)

Like the AT&T Pro-Am in 2009, The Barclays was competed over just 54 holes due to severe weather conditions. Not that this seemed to faze Johnson though, who triumphed over Matt Kuchar by two to chalk up PGA Tour win number five.

6. Fed-Ex St. Jude Classic (2012)

Memphis may be known as a hotspot for Blues, but the big-hitting Johnson was feeling anything but down after he stormed to his 6th PGA Tour win at TPC Southwind.

7. Hyundai Tournament of Champions (2013)

DJ started the 2013 season as he would mean to go on, winning the Tournament of Champions by four strokes over the defending champion Steve Stricker.

8. WGC HSBC-Champions (2013)

The first of the big man’s five WGC titles was claimed in 2013 at the famous Sheshan Golf Club in Shanghai. Toppling another defending champion – this time Ian Poulter – DJ would win the tournament comfortably by three.

9. WGC-Cadillac Championship (2015)

Doral’s ‘Blue Monster’ held no fear for DJ who went 9-under for four rounds to win his 2nd WGC championship.