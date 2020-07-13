A rising star in professional golf, we get to know young American Collin Morikawa a little better with these facts.

20 Things You Didn’t Know About Collin Morikawa

1. Morikawa was born in Los Angeles, California.

2. For three weeks in May, 2018, Morikawa was the top-ranked amateur golfer in the world.

3. Morikawa turned pro in 2019.

4. It took only six pro starts for the youngster to clinch his first PGA Tour victory, at the 2019 Barracuda Championship.

5. He then collected his second PGA Tour victory at the Workday Charity Open in 2020. This came in a playoff against Justin Thomas and at the time, it meant he had more wins than missed cuts on the PGA Tour.

6. The strongest part of his game is his iron-play.

7. Morikawa attended the University of California, Berkeley, and he graduated with a bachelors degree in business administration.

8. At university he was one of the top players in the country as he was named as a first-team All-American four times.

9. Morikawa is half Japanese.

10. When paired with Tiger Woods at the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Morikawa became the first player to be paired with Tiger Woods in a PGA Tour event who was born after Tiger turned pro.

11. Morikawa started his professional PGA Tour career with 22 straight made cuts. This is the second longest streak to start a career after Tiger Woods who had 25 consecutive.

12. His girlfriend is called Katherine Zhu. The pair met at college and Zhu played collegiate golf at Pepperdine University.

13. His current residence according to the PGA Tour website is in Las Vegas, Nevada.

14. His parents are called Debbie and Blaine Morikawa.

15. Aside from one Titleist Vokey wedge, Morikawa plays a full bag of TaylorMade equipment.

16. His best world ranking is 13th.

17. He played on the 2017 Walker Cup team and won all four of his matches in a crushing 19-7 win for the Americans.

18. Rick Sessinghaus has been Morikawa’s coach since the player was six-years-old.

19. The course he grew up playing is called Chevy Chase Country Club. It is a nine-hole course with 10 greens and 36 tees and was designed by William P. Bell.

20. He is a fan of the Lakers and Dodgers, both sports teams based in Los Angeles. In fact as a youngster he played basketball and baseball a lot.

