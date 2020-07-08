Get to know Mayalsian professional Gavin Green a little better

20 Things You Didn’t Know About Gavin Green

1. Green was born in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

2. He has Irish, Chinese and Portuguese descent

3. He started playing golf aged 7 when his dad Gary took him to the driving range

4. His home club is Monterez Golf & Country Club to the west of Kuala Lumpur

5. He played in the 2007 Johor Open in Malaysia on the Asian Tour at the age of 13 and made the cut in the event the following year

6. He partially severed his nose at the age of 14 when he accidentally ran through a glass door he didn’t realise was closed

7. He made the cut at the 2009 Johor Open aged 15 for the second consecutive year after a second round 65

8. He had a very successful amateur career with 21 wins including many US college golf victories as well as the Malaysian Amateur Open

9. He attended the University of New Mexico where he studied Business Management. He achieved multiple All-American honours and was Mountain West Conference golfer of the year

10. He won a tournament on the Asian Development Tour by 11 strokes as an amateur in 2014

11. As an 18-year-old amateur, he played with Sergio Garcia and Ernie Els in the 2012 Johor Open

12. He turned professional in 2015 off +3

13. He won twice on the Asian Development Tour in 2016 as a pro

14. He represented Malaysia at the 2016 Olympic Games

15. He has a tattoo of the Olympic Rings on his right arm

16. His biggest win came in 2017 on the Asian Tour at the Taiwan Masters

17. He went on to become the first Malaysian golfer to win the Asian Tour Order of Merit in 2017

18. He cites his interests as sports, socialising and cooking

19. His younger brother Galven is also a promising player

20. He has played TaylorMade clubs his entire professional career as well as in his amateur career

