20 Things You Didn’t Know About Rafa Cabrera Bello

1. He was born in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, Spain

2. His childhood home backed onto Maspalomas Golf Club, where he played his first round

3. He started playing golf aged 6

4. Rafa won the Spanish National Championship in every age category from under-7 all the way to under-18

5. He finished T4th at the 2002 Spanish Open as a 17-year-old amateur

6. He turned pro in 2005

7. His sister Emma plays on the Ladies European Tour and his brother Miguel has played on the Challenge Tour

8. He is a keen surfer

9. He owns a house in Bali, Indonesia

10. He married Sofia Lundstedt in December 2017 after getting engaged in September 2016. She is of Swedish descent and worked for the European Tour in Client Relations and Business Development

11. They had their first child together in August 2019, a daughter named Alva Margareta Cabrera Lundstedt

12. Rafa Studied business, economics and business law at university but never completed his degree as his golf career took over

13. He made his Ryder Cup debut in 2016 at Hazeltine, where he was unbeaten in three matches with two wins and a draw. He was the only member of the European Team to go unbeaten

14. He was on the victorious Junior Ryder Cup team in 1999

15. He won on the Challenge Tour in 2006 and 2008

16. His maiden European Tour title came at the 2009 Austrian Open where he shot a final round 60 (-11)

17. His other two European Tour wins were the 2012 Dubai Desert Classic and the 2017 Scottish Open

18. His best Major performance was a T4th at the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale

19. He finished T5th at the 2016 Olympic Games

20. He often wears white, yellow and blue, which are the colours of the Canary Islands

