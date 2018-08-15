20 Things You Didn’t Know About Tommy Fleetwood:

Here we take a look at 20 things you may not have known about Tommy Fleetwood
Ahead of the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National, we take a look at 20 things you may not have known about Englishman Tommy Fleetwood.
Last year’s Race to Dubai winner Fleetwood looks certain to make his Ryder Cup debut after a couple of brilliant seasons on the European Tour.
1. He is from Southport, Lancashire
2. His middle name is Paul
3. He turned pro in 2010 off a handicap of +5
4. He married his wife Clare Craig in 2017 who is also his manager
5. They had their first baby also in 2017 named Franklin
6. He and his father Pete used to sneak on Royal Birkdale when Tommy was a child, he made the cut there at the 2017 Open
7. He won the English Amateur in 2010
8. His current caddie Ian Finnis was the best man at his wedding
9. He became the sixth golfer to shoot 63 in US Open history this year in the final round
10. He won the British Par 3 Championship in 2013
11. He is a member at Formby Hall Golf Club
12. His first professional victory came in the 2011 Formby Hall Classic on the EuroPro Tour around his home course
13. He also won the 2011 Kazakstan Open on the Challenge Tour
14. He topped the Challenge Tour rankings that year aged 20, becoming the youngest ever man to do so
15. He has finished 4th and 2nd in the last two US Opens, his best two major results
16. He has won four times on the European Tour
17. His highest world ranking is 10th
18. He made an albatross on the par-5 4th hole in the 2015 BMW PGA Championship
19. He cites his interests as sports, reading, yoga and music
20. He still uses Nike irons and a Nike fairway wood, two years after the company stopped making clubs
