Ahead of the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National, we take a look at 20 things you may not have known about Englishman Tommy Fleetwood.

Last year’s Race to Dubai winner Fleetwood looks certain to make his Ryder Cup debut after a couple of brilliant seasons on the European Tour.

20 Things You Didn’t Know About Tommy Fleetwood:

1. He is from Southport, Lancashire

2. His middle name is Paul

3. He turned pro in 2010 off a handicap of +5

4. He married his wife Clare Craig in 2017 who is also his manager

5. They had their first baby also in 2017 named Franklin

6. He and his father Pete used to sneak on Royal Birkdale when Tommy was a child, he made the cut there at the 2017 Open

7. He won the English Amateur in 2010

8. His current caddie Ian Finnis was the best man at his wedding

9. He became the sixth golfer to shoot 63 in US Open history this year in the final round

10. He won the British Par 3 Championship in 2013