5 Things To Know About The 2019 Golf Rule Changes

The R&A and USGA have revealed the new golf rules to be implemented on 1st January 2019 and there are some huge changes set to come into play.

The changes have been brought in to modernise the game and speed up play.

Dropping Procedure

Last year it was proposed that golfers could drop from any height above an inch, however this has been changed to knee height. So from 1st Jan 2019, when taking relief golfers will now drop from knee height – no longer shoulder height.

Double-hitting a shot

There will no longer be a penalty for double-hitting a shot.

Golfers will simply count the single stroke they took to strike the ball, rather than counting two shots for hitting the ball twice.

Out of bounds rule change

Golf’s out of bounds rule is set to undergo huge changes in a bid to speed up play.

From 1st Jan 2019, clubs will be allowed to install a local rule that golfers can drop a new ball in the vicinity of where their ball has gone out of bounds, with a two stroke penalty. So no more walking back to the tee!

Moving the ball

There will be no penalty for accidentally moving your ball on the putting green or when looking for it in the rough. A player is not responsible for causing a ball to move unless it is “virtually certain” that they did.

The flag stick

It no longer has to be attended or removed when putting and there will be no penalty if a golfer hits an unattended flagstick in the hole.