24 Essential Non-Club Items You Need In Your Golf Bag

Don’t be caught out on the golf course, make sure you have these things in your bag to ensure a stress-free round.

These items will make your bag heavy, so we recommend using a trolley otherwise you’ll start to look like the Hunchback of Notre Dame

New balls – It’s always nice to have a couple of sleeves of fresh Pro V1s for that competition or special occasion.

Old balls – Keep some old scuffed balls in your bag for when you want to practice on the course or down the short game area (*Note: practice on the course can be frowned upon so make sure you’re not interrupting anyone else’s game and repair all extra divots and pitch marks).

Waterproofs – You never know what the weather is going to be like in the UK, keeping your waterproofs in the bag will always keep you ready for that downpour

Umbrella – See above.

Sun cream – Or by some miracle it’s a sunny day in the UK it’s always great to have a bottle of suncream in your bag, unless you want to come back to the clubhouse looking like a lobster

Sunglasses – Golf balls can be hard to see during flight and landing when it’s sunny so stick some in your golf bag or treat yourself to a new pair

Medication – Keep paracetamol, plasters, an inhaler if needed and other medical items that may come in handy on the course. One day you’ll need them and you’ll be glad you had them

Extra glove – Get a quick downpour and your glove gets soaked? Having a fresh glove will ensure you play your best coming home when the sun comes back out

Rain glove – The downpour isn’t going away? That’s where the rain gloves come in, as golf is nigh on impossible with wet hands and wet grips

Towels – One for cleaning your clubs, one for drying things – like your grips, golf balls, hands etc.

Tees – Have enough for when your playing partner predictably forgets to buy a new packet and asks you for some

Pitch forks – Pitch forks like to go wandering so it’s useful to have at least two or three in the bag

Ball markers – Ball markers are easy to lose so, again, make sure you stock up

Pouch – You don’t want all your tees, pitch forks and ball markers loose do you?

Coins – Not only great for marking your golf ball with, having a good number of £1, 50p and 20p coins in your bag will come in handy when paying up your bets

Sharpies – It’s imperative to mark your ball to make it easy to identify. Sharpies, or other marker pen brands, in your bag are a must-have item

Alignment sticks – Great for the driving range and when practicing, alignment sticks ensure you know where you’re aiming and can be used for swing path and other drills like this one for putting

Jumper/extra layer – For when it gets a bit chilly, especially in early morning or evening rounds, an extra layer will be a godsend

Scorecard holder – A must-have if you’re someone who likes to use scorecard holders, I am, otherwise they’re great to have for storing extra scorecards in or to use when it’s raining as most of them are waterproof

Extra scorecards – Pro shop closed? Has yours fallen out of your pocket? No need to worry

Pencils – Don’t be that guy who asks to borrow a pencil, they’re cheap, lightweight and there’s no excuses for not having a well-stocked supply

DMD – Having a distance measuring device (GPS or laser) can really help lower your score. Head to the range and gage how far you carry each of your clubs and you’ll find more greens and make more pars

Water bottle – Most courses have water fountains and taps dotted about, a water bottle really is a necessity

Groove cleaner – Does what it says on the tin. Great for getting rid of mud and sand in the grooves of your irons and wedges to help you get maximum spin and control on your shots

Anything we’ve missed off this list? Let us know on our social channels.

