28 Things You Didn't Know About Rory McIlroy
28 Things You Didn’t Know About Rory McIlroy
Ahead of the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National, we take a look at 28 things you may not have know about former world number one Rory McIlroy…
28 Things You Didn’t Know About Rory McIlroy:
1. McIlroy is from Holywood, Northern Ireland
2. Holywood Golf Club is where he grew up playing
3. He named his first dog after Ernie Els, calling it Theo (Els’ first name)
4. He got into golf at a young age and was taught by his father Gerry who was a scratch handicap
5. He was coached by Michael Bannon who, incredibly, still coaches him 20 years later
6. He won the under-10s world championship at Doral aged 9
7. Also aged 9, he appeared on TV chipping golf balls into a washing machine
8. He is reported to have made his first hole in one aged 10
9. At the age of 17, he was the number one-ranked amateur in the world for a week
10. He has been world number one for a total of 95 weeks, the fourth-highest since the rankings came in in 1986
11. He is a huge Manchester United fan
12. He attended the Northern Ireland vs Germany match in Paris at the 2016 European Football Championships
13. He is an Ulster Rugby fan
14. He also loves boxing and regularly attends fellow Belfast man Carl Frampton’s fights
15. He injured himself playing football in the summer of 2015 and subsequently missed the chance to defend his Open Championship title
16. He was engaged to tennis star Caroline Wozniaki but the pair broke up in 2014
17. He earned his European Tour card in two starts as a pro, becoming the quickest man to do so in history
18. He is one of three men (along with Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus) to have won four majors by the age of 25
19. He lives in Florida and practises at The Bears Club
20. He received an MBE in 2012 for his services to sport
21. He has been named RTE Sports Person of the Year twice, in 2011 and 2014
22. He became the youngest man to earn €10m on the European Tour and $10m on the PGA Tour
23. He is self-managed and created the company Rory McIlroy Inc in 2015
24. He won the Silver Medal at the 2007 Open at Carnoustie
25. He made the cut in the 2007 Dubai Desert Classic as a 17-year-old and would have won almost €8,000
26. He identifies as Irish, Northern Irish and British
27. He got married to former PGA of America employee Erica Stoll in 2017 in County Mayo
28. He topped the Sunday Times’ UK Rich List for sports stars aged 30 or under, with an estimated worth of £110m
