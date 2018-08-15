Here we take a look at 28 things you may not have known about four-time major winner Rory McIlroy

28 Things You Didn’t Know About Rory McIlroy

Ahead of the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National, we take a look at 28 things you may not have know about former world number one Rory McIlroy…

28 Things You Didn’t Know About Rory McIlroy:

1. McIlroy is from Holywood, Northern Ireland

2. Holywood Golf Club is where he grew up playing

3. He named his first dog after Ernie Els, calling it Theo (Els’ first name)

4. He got into golf at a young age and was taught by his father Gerry who was a scratch handicap

5. He was coached by Michael Bannon who, incredibly, still coaches him 20 years later

6. He won the under-10s world championship at Doral aged 9

7. Also aged 9, he appeared on TV chipping golf balls into a washing machine

8. He is reported to have made his first hole in one aged 10

9. At the age of 17, he was the number one-ranked amateur in the world for a week

10. He has been world number one for a total of 95 weeks, the fourth-highest since the rankings came in in 1986

11. He is a huge Manchester United fan

12. He attended the Northern Ireland vs Germany match in Paris at the 2016 European Football Championships

13. He is an Ulster Rugby fan

14. He also loves boxing and regularly attends fellow Belfast man Carl Frampton’s fights