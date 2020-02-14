If you're looking for a new golf format to try out, you're in the right place. We pick out five of our favourites below...

5 Different Golf Formats To Try

Are you bored of playing the same stableford format every time?

Watch this video below where we pick out five of our favourite formats for you to try:

5 – Yellow Ball

Team game

Each team has a yellow ball

One player uses it on each hole on a rotational basis

Yellow ball score counts on every hole + best other score

4 – American Stableford

Three ball format

Six points up for grabs on each hole

Points allocation can be: 4-1-1, 4-2-0, 3-3-0, 2-2-2

3 – String Game

Great for larger groups and can be played by all abilities

You get allocated 1ft of string for each stroke of your handicap, i.e. a 28-handicapper gets 28ft of string

Can use the string in any way you like, so if you’re in a bush you can use the string to move your ball 4ft out sideways

Can or can’t be used on the greens, it’s a personal decision

2 – Worst ball

Single-player format

Great to add pressure to your practice

Hit two shots from everywhere and take your worst ball

For example, if one hits the fairway and one is in the rough, you play from the rough and hit two more shots from there

1 – Texas scramble

Great for team games

Everyone hits a shot and the team takes the best shot result every time

Some rules enforce every player to have used a set number of drives

Handicap is calculated by adding every team member’s handicap together and divided by 10

