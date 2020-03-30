How do you make quick gains in this difficult game? Here are our 5 fastest ways to get better at golf.

5 Fastest Ways To Get Better At Golf

It doesn’t take long to catch the golf bug – often all is takes is a couple of decent shots.

Then, the challenge becomes how to get better. Yes, you need to spend a good few hours on the range every week, but what are some of the most effective ways to get your handicap down – and in rapid time?

Here are our 5 fastest ways to get better at golf…

1. Know Your Yardages

Here’s a simple way to lower your scores quickly.

Most amateur golfers could make significant gains in this area of the game.

The professionals will talk until they are blue in the face about the importance of knowing your distances, especially with the wedges from 130 yards and in.

So, take some time hitting wedge shots to a target on the range and get a feel for the distance you hit each one.

Then, if you’re willing to invest a bit of money, consider a golf GPS – something that will also help your general course management, too.

Even the most basic device provides those essential front, middle and back yardages.

Suddenly, you’ll find yourself facing more birdie putts, as opposed to dealing with the stress of those long ones from a different postcode.

2. Play With Better Golfers

We’re not suggesting that you sack off your regular fourball, but playing the odd game with a low handicapper, especially if you’re a beginner, will take you out of your comfort zone.

In just one round, you could pick up plenty of little nuggets, from technical knowledge and swing tips, to rules and course management.

It might feel like an intimidating experience if you’re new to the game, but it does great things for the confidence levels.

3. Short Game Practice

Most amateurs spend the majority of their time hitting full shots on the range.

Of course, the long game should not be ignored entirely, but most club golfers would benefit enormously if they switched the main focus of their practice sessions to the short game.

Golf Monthly Instruction

There are plenty of drills and games that will sharpen you up around the greens, so build this into your routine.

Before you know it, getting up and down will seem like a piece of cake.

4. A Custom Fitting

Why would you spend a large chunk of money on a set of golf clubs without considering a custom fitting?

There’s nothing to stop you walking into a shop and buying a set from the shelf. However, you’re taking a huge risk by assuming those specs will suit your swing.

Manufacturers have made clubs easier to hit in recent years, by making clubs longer and more forgiving.

That technology is something you’re only likely to unlock if you’re matched with the right equipment.

So, visit your local professional to get the ball rolling.

5. Lessons

Golf lessons are a must, even if there are one or two ‘cheats’ that may help you improve more quickly.

The golf swing is a complex move, yet many of us choose to try and work it out on our own.

There’s no substitute for the help of a PGA professional, which is why we’d regard a course of lessons as the best way to improve the standard of your game.

Of course, there are many excellent self-taught golfers out there, Bubba Watson being one of those.

However, for every Watson, there are a great number of amateur golfers who’d benefit from a lesson or two.

Whether it’s help with the basics – such as grip or alignment – or a short-game session, time with an expert is worth every penny.

Are there quicker ways to improve? Yes, but let’s not forget the teaching pro.

Who knows… one quick session might be all it takes to transform your game.