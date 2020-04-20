Putts can win tournaments and change careers, or break them. Here we run through five of the most agonising missed putts in history...

5 Of Golf’s Most Important Missed Putts

Bernhard Langer – 18th hole, 1991 Ryder Cup singles, Kiawah Island

The German was 2 down with four to play, but got it back to all square with one to go.

He faced a 6ft putt on the final green for Europe to retain the Cup, but it drifted agonisingly past the right edge.

Langer has faced years of pain with the flatstick but has cleaned up on the Champions Tour over the past decade.

Tom Watson – 18th hole, 2009 Open Championship final round, Turnberry

The 59-year-old stood on the 18th fairway on the verge of history and a sixth Claret Jug.

His approach flew long and his putt back wasn’t brilliant, but he still had a putt to win.

It didn’t touch the hole and he lost the play-off.

Scott Hoch – 10th hole, 1989 US Masters play-off, Augusta National

On the first play-off hole – the 10th at Augusta – Hoch’s birdie effort went just past, but he was left with a 2ft putt to win.

He missed it and went on to lose out at the next to Nick Faldo.

Sergio Garcia – 18th hole, 2007 Open Championship final round, Carnoustie

Garcia had led by three going into the final round and had a par putt to win on the last.

He struck it well on what appeared to be the correct line but the ball refused to turn.

He lost the play-off to Padraig Harrington.

The Spaniard eventually won his first major 10 years later at this year’s Masters.

Doug Sanders – 18th hole, 1970 Open Championship final round, St Andrews

Sanders left himself a 3ft par putt for the win, but stood over it for an age before tentatively pushing it past the right edge.

He tied with Jack Nicklaus and then lost out in the 18-hole play-off.

