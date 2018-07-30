Here we take a look at six of Miguel Angel Jimenez's best quotes

6 Of The Best Miguel Angel Jimenez Quotes

Spanish European Tour legend Miguel Angel Jimenez is one of golf’s great characters.

Related: Miguel Angel Jimenez wins Senior Open

Here we look at six of his best quotes…

1. “My friend, water is for fish” – Sports Illustrated

2. “If I like to smoke, why not smoke? If I like red wine or whiskey or whatever, why would I not have it? People are going to see me, but I’m not there to educate anybody” – Golf Monthly

3. “I don’t like aeroplanes – I’m in the wrong business” – The Guardian