With the severe injury that happen to a spectator in the Ryder Cup, we look at ways that fans can be better looked after at live golf tournaments

6 Ways To Avoid Golf Fan Injuries

The danger that golf fans can put themselves in when watching a live golf tournament has been in the headlines this week.

A fan reportedly lost the sight in her right eye when an errant tee shot from Brooks Koepka hit her at the Ryder Cup.

Each week on the PGA and European Tours TV audiences see golfers hit wayward drives, and sometimes shout fore and sometimes not.

For many the severe injury at the Ryder Cup has been on the cards for a while, but how can professional golf look after its fans and make sure that what should be an enjoyable day at the golf doesn’t turn into tragedy?

Below are 6 ways that fans could be better protected at golf tournaments.

1 Mobile phone use – With mobile phones now very much now allowed on golf courses, and fans always hoping to film a piece of history or to get a selfie with their favourite player, it does mean that people are not always concentrating on the golf as much as they should. By only allowing mobile phone use in certain areas it should mean that more fans concentrate on where the ball may actually be coming from.

2 Mark areas that are landing zones – With the distance that some of the world’s best now hit a golf ball, and with fairways sometimes hidden from tee boxes, it is not always clear that you might be standing in a potential landing zone. Mark these out with posts or paint, so that fans know where the ball is coming from and that they are in the landing zone – fans can then choose whether to view from these positions or move to potentially less treacherous vantage spots.

3 Move fans / no go zones – Something that would be quite dramatic would be to move fans completely away from areas where they are likely to be in danger. Having no go zones where potential wayward drives could be hit may have a negative effect on atmosphere, but could improve safety.